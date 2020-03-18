 
     
Almost 2 ml lei in fines handed down for failure to comply with coronavirus self-isolation rules

coronavirus

Public health department inspectors served an aggregate 1,835,000 lei in fines to 120 persons for failure to comply with coronavirus self-isolation rules, potrivit Agerpres.

"The bulk of the fines handed down by health inspectors were in the Neamt and Hunedoara counties, 12 each, amounting to 210,000 lei and 134,000 lei, respectively," informs the Strategic Communication Group.

According to the cited source, whoever travels to a country in the red/yellow infection risk zones is put into a 14-day mandatory quarantine/isolation at home together with the family, upon returning to Romania.

