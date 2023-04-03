Almost 207,000 people cross border points throughout the country on Sunday

Approximately 207,000 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, with over 51,000 means of transport, carried out, on Sunday, the control formalities (both inbound and outbound) through border points throughout the country, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs.

According to a press reelase sent to AGERPRES on Monday, 116,824 people entered Romania, of whom 8,750 were Ukrainian citizens.

As regards the specific activities, in the areas of competence - the crossing points and the "green border" - the border police detected, on Sunday, 80 illegal acts (33 crimes and 47 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

The goods seized for confiscation were worth more than 294,000 RON.

The amount of contravention fines applied amounted to approximately 19,290 RON.

On Sunday, 23 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country, and 12 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.