Almost 210,000 people enter Romania on July 31, including 16,994 Ukrainian citizens

As many as 209,888 people, including 16,994 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Monday, July 31, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Monday, nearly 414,700 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 105,300 means of transport.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 5,325,735 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 72 illegal acts (37 crimes and 35 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying over RON 77,500 in fines in the process.

Assets of an estimated value of RON 225,000 were impounded.

Eighteen foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.

Also on Monday, 23 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.