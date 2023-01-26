Almost 65,000 people enter Romania on Wednesday, including almost 8,300 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, that on Wednesday, 64,564 people entered Romania through the border points, of which 8,275 were Ukrainian citizens.

According to the source, approximately 127,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 39,000 means of transport, went through the control formalities at the border points throughout the country, both in the direction of entry and exit.

Starting with February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 3,399,910 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 52 illegal acts (36 crimes and 16 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the contravention fines applied amounts to over 34,000 RON.

Goods were seized for confiscation in the amount of approximately 95,000 RON.

On Wednesday, 21 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country and 10 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.