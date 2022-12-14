Almost 66,000 people enter Romania on Tuesday, including about 7,000 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that on Tuesday, 65,870 people, including 6,970 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania through border points throughout the country, down by about 2% compared to the previous day.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, approximately 124,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 40,000 means of transport, carried out the control formalities through the border points throughout the country, both inbound and outbound.

Starting with February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 3,053,618 Ukrainian citizens entered our country.

In the areas of competence - the crossing points and the "green border" - the border police detected 32 illegal acts (17 crimes and 15 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the contravention fines applied amounts to over 34,000 RON.

On Tuesday, 16 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions stipulated by the law were not allowed to enter the country and eight Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.AGERPRES