Almost 70,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine reach Romania on Monday

Romania will receive a new tranche of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine on Monday, which consists of 698,490 doses.

The vaccines will be delivered by air and will arrive at the airports in Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, informs the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

Transport to storage centres is provided by the manufacturing company, including by land, Agerpres informs.

The vaccines are transported in optimal conditions, in special containers, with carbonic ice and sealed foil, says CNCAV.

To date, our country has received 7,214,669 doses of vaccine produced by Pfizer, and 5,847,392 have already been used to immunise the population.

The vaccination centres will use both doses received by Romania in the current tranche and in the previous tranches, based on the requests sent to the National Centre and the regional storage centres, through the county and Bucharest public health directorates.

In Romania, the allocation of serum doses is made according to the delivery schedule provided by the manufacturing company, meaning that, weekly, our country receives the vaccine tranches necessary for immunising the population, the same source also shows.