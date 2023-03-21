Almost 70,000 people enter Romania on Monday, of which over 7,000 Ukrainians

The Border Police informs in a statement sent to Agerpres on Tuesday that, during Monday, 69,747 people entered Romania through the border points, of which 7,078 were Ukrainian citizens.

About 141,960 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 41,400 means of transport, passed the control formalities through the border points throughout the country, both inbound and outbound.

The police found 51 illegal acts (23 crimes and 28 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the contravention fines applied amounts to over 19,400 RON.

Goods were seized for confiscation in the amount of approximately 356,100 RON.

On Monday, 14 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country and six Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.