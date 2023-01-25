Almost 72k persons have entered Romania on Tuesday, of whom rd 6,700 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs, in a press release sent to AGERPRES, that on Tuesday, 71,916 people entered Romania through the border points, of which 6,675 were Ukrainian citizens.

Approximately 135,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 40,000 means of transport, went through the control formalities, both in the direction of entry and exit, through the border points throughout the country.

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 3,391,635 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 41 illegal acts (20 felonies and 21 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the contravention fines amounts to over 5,200 RON. Also, goods were seized for confiscation in the amount of approximately 183,000 RON.

On Tuesday, 28 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country and 15 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.