Almost 74,000 people enter Romania on March 29, including 7,832 Ukrainian citizens

As many as 73,755 people, including 7,832 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Wednesday, March 29, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Thursday.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Wednesday, nearly 154,100, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 43,600 means of transport, told Agerpres.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 3,863,482 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 39 illegal acts (22 crimes and 17 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying more than RON 56,300 in fines in the process.

Assets of an estimated value of RON 916,300 were impounded.

Thirty foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.

Also on Wednesday, 13 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.