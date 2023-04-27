Almost 80,000 people enter Romania on April 26, including 8,429 Ukrainian citizens

As many as 79,976 people, including 8,429 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Wednesday, April 26, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Thursday.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Wednesday, nearly 166,100 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 45,200 means of transport.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 4,078,337 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 60 illegal acts (32 crimes and 28 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying more than RON 33,700 in fines in the process.

Assets of an estimated value of RON 187,200 were impounded.

Twenty-six foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.

Also on Wednesday, 25 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons. AGERPRES