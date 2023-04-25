Almost 86,000 people enter Romania on April 24, including 7,366 Ukrainian citizens.

As many as 85,500 people, including 7,366 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Monday, April 24, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Tuesdaym told Agerpres.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Monday, nearly 172,400 , Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 45,200 means of transport.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 4,062,037 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 54 illegal acts (30 crimes and 24 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying more than RON 14,400 in fines in the process.

Assets of an estimated value of RON 2,806,600 were impounded.

Twenty foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.

Also on Monday, 16 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.