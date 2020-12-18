Almost half of active companies in Romania have market services as main activity, in 2019

Almost half of total active companies in Romania (48.7%) had in 2019 market services as main activity, sector which recorded the highest number of employees, the equivalent of 36.6% of the total, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), on Friday, as reported by AGERPRES.

According to the official statistics, last year, the average number of employees has grown by 0.2% as opposed to the year 2018, and the average size of an industrial enterprise was of 22.8 employees, while the retail had approximately 5.2 employees.

As compared to 2018, the total number of companies has risen by 2.9% last year.

Furthermore, at the end of 2019, the industry sector summed up 58,920 enterprises, which is 10.5% of the total active businesses in the economic sector (industry, construction, retail and market services)

The biggest share was held by active enterprises from the Market Services sector, namely 48.7%.

As a structure for gross investments in the sectors for economic activity, the situation is presented thusly: market services (37.5%), industry (33.6%), construction (15.3%) and retail (13.6%)

Regarding the turnover, the biggest weight was held by enterprises that had retail as their main activity (40%), while construction companies held only 6.7% from the total turnover.

The gross added value to the costs of factors was obtained in 2019, in a proportion of 35.2% in market services, 33.8% in industry, 22.2% in retail and 8.8% in construction.