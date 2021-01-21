Ambassador Maior convinced Joe Biden's presidency will see commitment to deepening Strategic Partnership reaffirmed

Romania's ambassador to the US George Cristian Maior expressed his conviction that the term in office of the new American President Joe Biden, who has been a constant supporter of Romania, will see the reaffirmation of both sides' commitment to deepening and developing the Strategic Partnership.

"As a strategic partner, Romania remains firmly committed at the side of the United States to further promoting the common defense, strategic security and economic goals, so as to continue to contribute to the prosperity and security of the two peoples," said Maior, who attended President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.

On this occasion, ambassador Maior had a series of contacts with members of the future US administration. The topics of discussion focused on the Romanian-American cooperation priorities in terms of the development of the Strategic Partnership, the Embassy informs in a release on Thursday.

In their turn, the US leaders expressed appreciation for Romania being a reliable partner and for its firm support to America and sent strong messages regarding the strengthening of the partnership between the two countries.