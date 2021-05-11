Ambassador of Israel calls for strengthened role of multicultural societies against rising anti-globalization trends

Israel's ambassador to Romania, David Saranga, believes that amid the rising anti-globalization trends, the role of multicultural societies must be strengthened, report agerpres.

"Despite the past, with both good and terrible times, this bridge between people has shaped a strong relationship between Israel and Germany. Now that anti-globalization and anti-immigration currents are on the rise, we need to strengthen the role of diverse and multicultural societies. History has shown us the abyss and horror humanity can fall into. Instead of perpetuating hatred, we need to build friendship bridges between generations, religions, cultures and communities," David Saranga said on Tuesday at the inaugural session of the project '1700 Years of Jewish History and Culture in Germany (321-2021)'.

"The story of the German Jews is a special one, with ancient roots that must be taken further, a story dating back to the fourth century, as it appears in a decree issued by the Roman emperor Constantine, which allowed Jews to hold public office, a story marked by coexistence, prosperity, but also by humiliation and destruction, which has shaped the German culture and society," said the ambassador."Both German and Jewish identities were assimilated, a manifestation that sometimes led to divergent attitudes and intellectual movements, ranging from radical assimilation to Zionism. A German presence was projected on the outside, while the Jewish lifestyle was maintained in their homes. Not every time their integration process has been fully accepted by German society. Over the centuries there have been numerous attempts to destroy the Jewish community," the diplomat went on to say.He noted that despite the "brutality of history", Germany is now "home to one of the most vibrant Jewish communities" in Europe.David Saranga said that the new generations continue to share a sense of belonging to German society and culture, as many young Israelis visit Berlin and other cities out of the need to reconnect with the place where their ancestors lived.In the opinion of the diplomat, every German city has a rich Jewish heritage, which allows a special connection between the two peoples.