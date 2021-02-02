ANAT's Burcea on Romanian tourists stuck in Mexico: It is an abuse, we sent a protest to the embassy

The Mexican authorities are making an abuse on the Cancun airport, blocking Romanian tourists, and ANAT sent a protest to the embassy of the United Mexican States in this sense, declared on Tuesday, the deputy chairman of the National Association of Travel Agencies (ANAT), Alin Burcea.

"From my point of view and my colleagues, this is an abuse. It is a mockery that Mexico is putting us through every two years. We start from the premise that it is a civilized country, but, through what it is doing and the abusive measures that it is taking at its borders, it demonstrates that it is not. Because this is not for the first time when this happens. Today there are approximately 80 tourists, both from organized groups, as well as individual tourists, in Cancun, who are simply seized, placed in a room. The Romanian tourists are taken away their phones and passports so that they cannot communicate and are placed in a room, after which, after several criteria, some are released and allowed to enter the country, others are sent back. I understand that there is a case where a family was separated, the wife and child were sent home and the husband was allowed entry, it's just rubbish. This is about an order regarding the Romanians, because all of the Romanians from the Lufthansa flight were taken aside, so it is a matter strictly tied to the Romanians," Burcea declared.

According to Alin Burcea, the Mexican embassy in Romania refused to offer any explanations regarding the incident.

He says that apart from the abusive measures to which Romanian tourists are subjected to in Mexico, there is also a financial problem.

"Apart from the rude element, because I can't call it otherwise, there is also the issue of material damage. To which the Mexicans shrug their shoulders and we are looking at each other. Who will be responsible for these damages? Who will be responsible for the cost of the flight tickets, for the lodging? They are not offered any explanations, they are simply stopped by the border control. There are huge damages. We paid to Paralela 45 (tourist agency, ed. n.) the deposit for Lufthansa and today it was frozen and we need to argue with the representatives of the company. There are hundreds of people who were turned around because of this," Alin Burcea specified.