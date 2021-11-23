Anca Dragu, about her removal from the Senate leadership: It is an abuse of power

The President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, considers that her revocation from office is "an abuse of power", which was requested on Tuesday by the new National Liberal Party (PNL) - Social Democratic Party (PSD) - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) majority, agerpres reports.

"It is an abuse of power," Dragu said at the Senate sitting in which her revocation will be voted on.

She invoked institutional stability, arguing that the person holding the helm of the Senate should not be changed every time the parliamentary majority changes.