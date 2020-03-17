ANCOM to implement all measures to remove, limit access to fake news

The National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM) will implement the measures in the presidential decree regarding the establishment of a state of emergency on Romania's territory, in order to remove or limit the access to the content of fake news on the evolution of COVID-19, the institution announced on Tuesday.

"According to the provisions of the Interior Ministry, the hosting service and content providers may be obliged by the ANCOM decision to immediately stop, by informing users, the transmission in an electronic communications network or the storage of the content, by eliminating it at the source, if the respective content promotes fake news about the evolution of COVID-19 and the protection and prevention measures. If this is not possible or the people promoting fake news about the evolution of COVID-19 and the protective and prevention measures are not from Romania, ANCOM may oblige the providers of electronic communications networks intended for the public to immediately block the access of the Romanian users to the respective content," reads a release of the Authority issued for AGERPRES.

The identification and establishment of the fake news character regarding the evolution of COVID-19 and the protection and prevention measures do not fall within ANCOM's duties, this responsibility belonging to the Strategic Communication Group and the Interior Ministry, according to the specifications issued by the latter.

ANCOM will comply with all the measures imposed by this decree.

President Klaus Iohannis instituted a state of emergency on the territory of Romania on March 16, in the context of the coronavirus epidemic, for 30 days.