ANM: Unstable weather alert in most regions as of Friday morning

On Thursday, meteorologists issued a report of temporary unstable weather, valid in most regions as of Friday morning.

Thus, between August 6, 10:00 am - August 7, 10:00 am, in the eastern and southeastern parts of the country, but also in the mountainous areas, there will be periods of unstable weather with have rainfalls, strong wind blows, storms and hail.

According to the National Meteorological Authority (ANM), the water quantities will exceed, in some places, 25 - 40 l/s qm, Agerpres informs.