 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

ANM: Unstable weather alert in most regions as of Friday morning

facebook.com
meteo

On Thursday, meteorologists issued a report of temporary unstable weather, valid in most regions as of Friday morning.

Thus, between August 6, 10:00 am - August 7, 10:00 am, in the eastern and southeastern parts of the country, but also in the mountainous areas, there will be periods of unstable weather with have rainfalls, strong wind blows, storms and hail.

According to the National Meteorological Authority (ANM), the water quantities will exceed, in some places, 25 - 40 l/s qm, Agerpres informs.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.