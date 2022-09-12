Annual inflation in Romania rises to 15.32pct in August 2022

Annual inflation in Romania rose to 15.32% in August 2022, from 14.96% in July, as food prices surged by 18.22%, non-food prices by 15.98%, and services by 8.26%, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Consumer prices in August 2022 increased by 0.6% on a monthly basis. The August 2022 inflation rate as against December 2021 is 11.6%. The August 2022 annual inflation rate compared with August 2021 is 15.3%. The average rate of change in consumer prices in the last 12 months (September 2021 - August 2022) compared with the previous 12 months (September 2020 - August 2021) is 11.0%, according to the INS press statement, told Agerpres.

The harmonised index of consumer prices in August 2022 compared with July 2022 is 100.44%.

INS says that the August 2022 annual inflation calculated against of the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) is 13.3%. The average rate of change in consumer prices in the last 12 months (September 2021 - August 2022) as against the previous 12 months (September 2020 - August 2021) as against HICP is 9.5%.