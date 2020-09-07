Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy kicks off on Monday

The Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy (RADR) starts on Monday, the theme of this year's edition being "The impact of the pandemic on international trends and the answers of the Romanian foreign office".

The meeting, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be held between September 7-9 and will take place, for the first time, in online format, via video conferencing system.

The proceedings of the Annual Meeting of the Romanian diplomatic service will be led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban will participate in the opening session.

The foreign guests of this year's edition are: the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, who will be present in Bucharest during an official visit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Kang Kyung-wha, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, and NATO Deputy Secretary General, Mircea Geoana, a MAE press release specifies.

"Given the situation generated by the coronavirus pandemic, the main topics addressed in this year's sessions are the impact of the pandemic crisis on international relations and global trends and how Romanian diplomatic service is adapting its tools in this context," the source said.

The significant challenges faced by the Romanian diplomacy and the lessons learned in the context of the pandemic will also be addressed in order to analyze and identify concrete lines of action to support external developments favorable to Romania's interests.

The work of the meeting will also refer to ways to strengthen the management of the consular components in the current context, in order to protect and promote the rights of Romanian citizens in the country and abroad, the MAE also shows.

The MAE organizes annually the Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy, in the context of celebrating every year on September 1, starting with 2005, the Romanian Diplomacy Day.