Another Matei Bals patient hospitalized in fire-stricken ward dies; total deaths - 20

Another patient who was hospitalized in Ward V of the "Matei Bals" Institute during the January 29 fire died, bringing the total number of dead to 20, according to AGERPRES.

The Health Ministry announced on Thursday that it had been informed of a death among patients who were in Ward V of the 'Matei Bals' National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Bucharest during the January 29 fire.

According to the quoted source, it is about a 91-year-old man, transferred after the fire to the Central Military Hospital in Bucharest.

"The patient was diagnosed with a severe form of SARS Cov-2 and had associated conditions. The forensic investigation will determine the causes of death," the source was quoted as saying.