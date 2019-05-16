ANSVSA: African swine fever still present in 16 counties, 251.8 ml lei paid in compensations so far

There are still 397 outbreaks of African swine fever spread in 84 localities in 16 counties, with 10 outbreaks logged in commercial farms, the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) said in a release on Thursday.

In another five counties the disease has only been reported in wild boars. A total of 365,595 diseased pigs have been destroyed; as many as 1,329 cases of illness in boars have been reported.

Up until now 853 outbreaks have been put out nationwide.

As many as 8,643 owners had been offered a total of 251.8 million lei in compensations by May 16.

The presence of the ASF virus in Romania was first reported on July 31, 2017 in the county of Satu-Mare.

The evolution of the disease is permanently monitored through clinical and laboratory exams, and the current situation is being analyzed on a daily basis, and appropriate measures and actions are taken on a case-by-case basis, ANSVSA said.