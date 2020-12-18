ANSVSA: Romania registers 409 active outbreaks of African swine fever in 32 counties

Romania registers 409 active outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) in 32 counties, of which four in commercial holdings and six outbreaks in type A commercial holdings, according to data the National Sanitary Authority Veterinary and Food Safety (ANSVSA) reported on Friday, as reported by AGERPRES.

The number of active outbreaks is declining compared to the authority's November 6 report, when 441 outbreaks were recorded.

Most outbreaks are in the counties of Teleorman - 70, Gorj - 38, Arad - 36, Iasi - 26, 22 each in Alba and Dolj, Satu Mare - 21, and in Bihor, Ialomita and Maramures 20 each.

Over the year 2020, a total number of 194,211 pigs were slaughtered, of which: 181,265 pigs in professional commercial holdings, 743 pigs in type A holdings and 12,203 pigs in non-professional holdings.

According to the quoted source, the total value of the compensations granted to the owners whose animals have been affected by the African swine fever virus, until this date, is in the amount of 204.1 million lei. Since the first report of the presence of ASF virus in Romania, on July 31 and until now, 4,181 cases have been diagnosed in wild boar.

In accordance with European provisions, wild boar cases shall be extinguished at least 2 years after their occurrence.