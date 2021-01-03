Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/ 354 people receive vaccine in the past 24 hours

The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee informs today that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 354 people have received the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday, 13,596 people have been vaccinated so far for COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, of those vaccinated, one person experienced minor side effects.

Of the total number of immunized people, 37 showed minor side effects: 7 had a local reaction with pain at the spot of the injection, and 30 had general reactions (fever, headache, myalgia, asthenia, rash).

The program of the vaccination centers ends at 20:00 hrs, which is why the vaccinations performed between 17:00 and 20:00 will be reflected in the following day's report, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee also said.