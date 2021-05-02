Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/ 41,273 persons have been immunised in past 24 hrs

The National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that, in the last 24 hours, 41,273 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 33,449 - Pfizer, 4,133 - Moderna and 3,691 - AstraZeneca, according to the data provided by the Institute National Public Health Registry through the application of the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations.

According to a CNCAV release, sent on Sunday to AGERPRES, 18,243 people received the first jab, and 23,030 people got the second shot.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 5,341,742 doses have been administered to a number of 3,355,073 people, of which 1,368,404 received one dose and 1,986,669 the second.

In the last 24 hours, 49 adverse reactions were reported - five local and 44 whole-body.

At the same time, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 14,228 adverse reactions to Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines - 1,521 local and 12,707 whole-body.

CNCAV mentions that 146 side effects are being investigated.