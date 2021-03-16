Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 59,984 people - immunized in last 24 hours

The national committee for vaccinating against COVID (CNCAV) informs that within the last 24 hours there were 59,984 vaccine doses administered, among which 40,789 - Pfizer, 7,063 - AstraZeneca and 12,132 - Moderna, according to the data supplied by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) through the National Electronic Vaccination Register.

CNCAV shows that 44,299 people have been vaccinated with the first shot, and the second shot was received by 15,685 people.

Until now, since the start of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, there were 2,720,124 administered doses to a number of 1,531,482 people, among which 792,840 with one shot, and 738,642 with the second shot as well.In the last 24 hours there were 271 adverse reactions recorded, 19 local and 252 general type. Since the start of immunization, there were 7,595 adverse reactions registered for the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.According to the quoted source, 60 adverse reactions are being investigated.

