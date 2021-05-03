Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/ 66,567 persons have been immunised in past 24 hrs

The National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that, in the last 24 hours, 66,567 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 55,463 - Pfizer, 5,746 - Moderna and 5,358 - AstraZeneca, according to the data provided by the Institute National Public Health Registry through the application of the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations.

According to a CNCAV release, sent on Monday to AGERPRES, 23,626 people received the first jab, and 42,941 people got the second shot.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 5,408,309 doses have been administered to a number of 3,378,699 people, of which 1,349,089 received one dose and 2,029,610 the second, agerpres.ro confirms.

In the last 24 hours, 50 adverse reactions were reported - 8 local and 42 whole-body.

At the same time, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 14,278 adverse reactions to Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines - 1,529 local and 12,749 whole-body.

CNCAV mentions that 147 side effects are being investigated.