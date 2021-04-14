Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 80,120 people immunized in last 24 hours

The National Committee for immunizing against COVID (CNCAV) informs that, in the last 24 hours, there were 80,120 vaccine doses administered, among which 61,259 - Pfizer, 9,846 - AstraZeneca and 9,015 - Moderna, according to the data provided by the National Institute of Public Health, through the National Vaccination Electronic Registry application.

According to CNCAV, 49,327 people were vaccinated with the first dose, and 30,793 people with the second dose, agerpres.ro confirms.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 3,918,924 doses were administered to a number of 2,421,982 people, among whom 925,040 received one shot and 1,496,942 received the second one.

In the last 24 hours there were 102 adverse reactions registered - 16 local types and 86 whole-body types.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 12,459 adverse reactions were registered for the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, 1,257 local types and 11,202 whole-body types.

CNCAV mentions that 157 adverse reactions are currently being investigated.