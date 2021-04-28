Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/83,790 people - immunized in last 24 hours

The National Committee for Immunizing against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that in the last 24 hours there were 83,790 vaccine doses administered, of which 65,789 - Pfizer, 8,671 - Moderna and 9,330 - AstraZeneca, according to the data supplied by the National Institute of Public Health through the National Vaccination Electronic Registry.

According to a press release sent by CNCAV on Wednesday to AGERPRES, 53,533 people were vaccinated with the first shot, and 30,257 people were vaccinated with the second one.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, there were 5,081,449 doses administered to a number of 3,201,106 people, among which 1,320,763 received the first shot and 1,880,343 received the second shot.

In the last 24 hours there were 109 adverse reactions recorded - 18 local types and 91 general types.

Furthermore, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there were 13,950 adverse reactions registered for the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, 1,475 local types and 12,475 general types.

CNCAV mentions that the 140 adverse reactions are currently being investigated.