Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/94,417 persons immunised in past 24 hours

The National Committee for the Coordination of Activities regarding the Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that in the past 24 hours 94,417 doses of vaccine were administered, out of which 71,068 Pfizer, 7,889 Moderna, 7,983 AstraZeneca and 7,477 Johnson & Johnson, according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health through the National Electronic Vaccination Register application, agerpres reports.

According to the CNCAV, in the past 24 hours, 32,449 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 61,968 people with the second.

As of December 27, 2020, 7,026,106 doses were administered to 4,029,619 people, of whom 1,033,132 received a dose and 2,996,487 the second as well.In the past 24 hours, 67 side effects were reported - 5 local and 62 systemic.Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 15,499 side effects recorded to Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines - 1,663 local and 13,846 systemic.CNCAV mentions that 143 side effects are being investigated.