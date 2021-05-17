Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/94,656 persons vaccinated in past 24 hours

The National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that in the past 24 hours, 94,656 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 76,914 - Pfizer, 5,500 - Moderna, 7,846 - AstraZeneca and 4,396 - Johnson & Johnson, according to the data provided by the National Institute of Public Health through the application of the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations, agerpres reports.

According to CNCAV, in the past 24 hours, 34,495 people got vaccinated with the first dose and 60,161 people received the second dose as well.

As of December 27, 2020, 6,834,736 doses have been administered to 3,963,176 people, of which 1,091,616 received one dose and 2,871,560 also the second.In the past 24 hours, there have been 59 side effects recorded - 5 local and 54 systemic.Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 15,357 side effects to Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines recorded - 1,643 local and 13,714 systemic.CNCAV mentions that 145 side effects are being investigated.