Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/96,953 persons vaccinated in past 24 hours

The National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that in the past 24 hours, 96,953 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 74,561 - Pfizer, 7,323 - Moderna, 8,613 - AstraZeneca and 6,456 - Johnson & Johnson, according to the data provided by the National Institute of Public Health through the application of the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations.

According to CNCAV, in the past 24 hours, 33,994 people got vaccinated with the first dose and 62,959 people received the second dose as well.

As of December 27, 2020, 6,931,689 doses have been administered to 3,997,170 people, of whom 1,062,651 received one dose and 2,934,519 also the second.In the past 24 hours, there have been 75 side effects recorded - 5 local and 70 systemic.Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 15,432 side effects to Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines recorded - 1,648 local and 13,784 systemic.CNCAV mentions that 145 side effects are being investigated.