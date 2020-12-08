Antonel Tanase resigns ar Goverment Secretary General

Government Secretary General Antonel Tanase told AGERPRES on Tuesday that he resigned from office.
He confirmed he had resigned at the request of interim PM Nicolae Ciuca.
