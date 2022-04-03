Approximately 100 persons protest in front of Russian Embassy in Bucharest against war in Ukraine

Protesters displayed placards reading "Russians, stop the war!," "Stop Putin! Stop war!," "Russians, stop the war!," "Putin assassin," and some came waving the Ukrainian flag.Participants chanted "Putin terrorist!," "Putin murderer!," "Ukraine!," "Putin, stop the war!," "NATO, close the sky!," "NATO, stop Putin!," "Putin occupier! "Putin criminal!", "Putin fascist!."Some children wrote in chalk on the asphalt messages against the war in Ukraine.The protest was organised by the "21 Decembrie 1989" ("December 21, 1989") Association.