 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Approximately 100 persons protest in front of Russian Embassy in Bucharest against war in Ukraine

agerpres
protest ambasada rusa

About 100 people protested on Sunday in front of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest against the war in Ukraine.

Protesters displayed placards reading "Russians, stop the war!," "Stop Putin! Stop war!," "Russians, stop the war!," "Putin assassin," and some came waving the Ukrainian flag.

Participants chanted "Putin terrorist!," "Putin murderer!," "Ukraine!," "Putin, stop the war!," "NATO, close the sky!," "NATO, stop Putin!," "Putin occupier! "Putin criminal!", "Putin fascist!."

Some children wrote in chalk on the asphalt messages against the war in Ukraine.

The protest was organised by the "21 Decembrie 1989" ("December 21, 1989") Association.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.