Approximately 1,000 illegal immigrants found in Bucharest in 2022

Romania's General Immigration Inspectorate (IGI) reported on Tuesday that in 2022 approximately 19,000 residence permits were issued, over 9,000 applications for work permits were registered and approximately 1,000 illegal immigrants were found by the Bucharest immigration police.

According to a press statement released by IGI, with regard to the right of stay/residence in Romania in 2022, the Bucharest immigration police managed the stay and residence for 77,067 people, including 49,279 third-country nationals and 27,800 EU/EEA/Swiss Confederation (CH) nationals.

Most of the foreigners came from Turkey - 7,073, China - 5,819, Moldova - 3,952, Nepal - 3,052, Vietnam - 2,787, India - 2,392, Morocco - 1,931 and Sri Lanka -1,825, and most of the EU/EEA/Swiss Confederation nationals were from Italy - 4,640, Sweden - 2,947, and Greece - 2,369.

Compared with the same period in 2021, when 61,296 people were registered, there was an increase by 15,771 people who settled in Bucharest City, with employment and family reunification being cited as the main reasons why the foreigners settled in Romania.

"As a result of the approval of the right of residence, 18,887 residence permits were issued, including 17,533 for temporary residence and 1,354 for long-term residence. 4,720 registration certificates and 275 permanent residence cards were issued for citizens of the European Union/ EEA/CH. As against the same period of 2021, when 14,302 residence permits were issued, including 13,084 for temporary residence and 1,218 for long-term residence, 3,034 registration certificates and 234 permanent residence cards for nationals of the European Union/EEA/CH, issuing residence permits in 2022 witnessed a 36% increase in work volume," IGI mentions.

In 2022, 9,071 applications for employment permits were registered, and 7,543 employment permits were issued for permanent and temporary workers, and 1,135 applications were denied.

Along the lines of combating the illegal stay and work of foreigners, IGI said that in 2022, 2,684 specific control activities were carried out, as a result of which 987 foreigners were found in illegal situations (up 782 compared from the previous year); 933 return from Romania decisions were issued (up 678 from the previous year), most of them for illegal stay - 618.

Also, 32 people were placed under public custody pending their removal from Romania.

IGI also says that 1,867 fines were levied worth RON 2,962,300 for non-compliance with the provisions of OUG 194/2002 regarding foreign nationals and the provisions of OUG25/2014 regarding hiring and posting of foreigners in Romania, as subsequently amended and supplemented.

Fees in the amount of over RON 13,700,000 were collected to the state budget, the Inspectorate informs. AGERPRES