Approximately 124,500 people enter Romania on Monday, of which 6,836 were Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Monday, approximately 124,500 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, performed the control formalities (both in the direction of entry and exit) through the border points throughout the country, and over 35,150 means of transport, both inbound and outbound.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, there were 60,125 people entering Romania, of which 6,836 were Ukrainian citizens.

On Monday, the border police detected 30 illegal acts (14 crimes and 16 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

The goods seized for confiscation were worth approximately 258,900 RON, and the value of the contravention fines applied amounted to more than 37,400 RON.

During Monday, eight foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions stipulated by the law were not allowed to enter the country, and six Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.