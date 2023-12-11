Approximately 190 tons of waste brought from four European countries, sent back from border

The authorities in western counties of Arad and Bihor blocked the entry into the country of 14 trucks loaded with 190 tons of waste brought from Denmark, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands, which were supposed to be unloaded at companies in Romania, establishing that the transports were illegal, the Arad Border Police informed on Monday.

The 14 trucks were checked upon entering the country through the Nadlac II and Bors II customs, 13 of the drivers being Romanian and one Czech. They were transporting, according to the documents accompanying the goods, clothes, furniture, electrical and household appliances.

"As there were suspicions regarding the legality of the transports in question, the border police requested authorized support from the representatives of the Bihor and Arad County commissioners within the Bihor and Arad National Environmental Guard and Consumer Protection. After the checks were carried out, it was found that the vehicles were in fact loaded with 189,141 kg of waste, for which the drivers did not present the documentation required by law for the import of these products," the Arad Border Police said.

The authorities ordered that all trucks return to the countries where the garbage was loaded.