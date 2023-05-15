Approximately 206,800 people cross the border points on Sunday

Approximately 206,800 people, Romanian citizens and foreigners, with more than 48,400 means of transport, carried out, on Sunday, control formalities, both inbound and outbound, through border points throughout the country, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs through a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the source, inbound towards Romania there were 100,200 persons, of which 8,438 were Ukrainian citizens.

Regarding specific activities, in areas of competence, crossing points and "green border", the border police identified 80 illegal acts on Sunday (39 infractions and 41 misdemeanors), committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

Goods worth over 348,230 RON were seized.

Fines were applied in the amount of approximately 13,890 RON.

27 foreign citizens who did not fulfill the conditions provided by the law, were denied entry into the country, and also 17 Romanian citizens were denied to leave, for various legal reasons.