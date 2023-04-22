Approximately 600 dogs registered at the Satu Mare Dog Show, five competitions in two days

Approximately 600 dogs from several countries were registered at the international exhibition Satu Mare Dog Show, during the days of Saturday and Sunday being a total of five canine beauty competitions.

The official opening of the competition took place on Saturday, with two national competitions, two international competitions and a Caucasian club exhibition.

The mayor of Satu Mare, Kereskenyi Gabor, said that the local administration supports this event because it is a quality one, according to agerpres.ro.

"It is a quality event and that is why the municipality's partnership is never in question. We are with you in all the steps you take because we need to present our values, the races that are in these lands and for the children to see and those interested in what happens in such an important and qualitative event," the mayor declared.

The chairman of the Romanian Kennel Association, Cristian Stefanescu, stated that there are dogs from several countries and a body of international judges.

"The town hall, the local authority is with the organizers, a gratifying and very rare fact in our country, that's why I want to congratulate the local authority and the organizers. I understood that such events are actually some means of educating the population in the love of nature and love towards the dog, man's closest friend in the animal world, the first animal domesticated by man, moreover. The dog brings us, humans, extremely many services, so to speak, but the most important of them is presence in the family, close to us, close to those who love this animal. Whoever loves the dog has a good soul, also loves people. The children we try to educate in this direction, and we ask the parents to instill this passion in them, they will later be balanced adults. They will know that if they help an animal in need, they will do the same for their fellow adults. That's why this sport is very beautiful, a classy sport, of a certain style," said Cristian Stefanescu .

The exhibition is open until Sunday, when the most beautiful dogs from both days will be awarded, but the most beautiful dog from Satu Mare county will also be designated.