Approximately 78,300 persons through border crossing points in past 24 hours

Approximately 78,300 persons, Romanian and foreign nationals, with over 35,000 vehicles (of which 14,900 tractor-trailers), have been through control formalities at the border crossing points at the level of the entire country in the past 24 hours, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs on Friday.

According to the IGPF, entering the country were approximately 40,700 persons with 18,200 vehicles, while 37,600 were exiting with around 16,800 vehicles.

The border with Hungary, through the 11 border crossing points, was crossed by approximately 49,100 persons, and 22,300 vehicles (of which 8,000 tractor-trailers), of which 24,700 persons with 12,200 vehicles were entering.

The entry into Romania was denied for 12 foreign citizens, who did not fulfill the conditions of the law, as well as for seven Romanian citizens for various legal reasons.