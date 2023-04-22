APRIL 22 IN HISTORY

1780 - Birth of Ioan Lemeni, ethnic Romanian prelate in the Kingdom of Hungary, who served as a Bishop of Fagaras and Primate of the Romanian Greek Catholic Church (d. 29 March 1861)

1850 - Birth of poetess and prose writer Veronica Micle, known as the muse of Mihai Eminescu (d. 3 August 1889), according to agerpres.ro.

1867 - Promulgation of first monetary law of Romania - a law on establishment of a new monetary system and national coins minting - under which one leu comprising 100 bani was adopted as national currency unit, as well as the decimal monetary system of the Latin Monetary Union, based on bimetallism (gold and silver). Law comes into force on 1 January 1868

1897 - Death of Ion Ghica, writer, Liberal politician and economist, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 12 August 1816)

1914 - Establishment of the National Military Museum, as a military section of the National Museum of Romania, turned on 18 December 1923 into an independent organisation

1914 - Birth of philosopher Constantin Ionescu Gulian, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 21 August 2011)

1924 - Birth of actor Ion Lucian, director, screenplay, playwright. He is the founder of Ion Creanga and Excelsior children theatres and honorary member of the I. L. Caragiale Theatre of Bucharest (d. 31 March 2012)

1927 - Birth of composer, orchestra conductor and musicologist Pascal Bentoiu (d. 21 February 2016)

1928 - Establishment of Law for the religious denominations general regime, by which the state guarantees "equal liberty and protection" to all religious denominations

1953 - Birth of professor Irinel Popescu, surgeon, head of the Surgery and Hepatic Transplantation Clinic of Fundeni Institute, he performed the first liver transplant in Romania; chairman of the Romanian Academy of Medical Sciences, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy

1962 - Establishment of the International Association of South-East European Studies, seated in Bucharest

1965 - Death of architect Petre Antonescu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 29 June 1873)

1977 - Inauguration of the Bucur-Obor commercial complex in Bucharest

1981 - Birth of actress, singer Catalina Grama, stage-named Jojo

1986 - Death of Mircea Eliade, historian of religions, philosopher, prose writer and essayist, prominent figure of the world culture, a posthumous member of the Romanian Academy (b. 9 March 1907)

1989 - Death of composer Paul Jelescu (b. 6 April 1901)

1990 - After an electoral meeting of the Christian-Democratic National Peasant Party in Aviatorilor Square, Bucharest City, participants occupy University Square of Bucharest, where a barricade is set up and they decide not to leave the square. Protest meeting follow the next day. The marathon-meeting at University Square lasted more than 50 days, April 22 to June 13

1999 - Visit by president Emil Constantinescu to the United States, to attend festivities of 50 yrs anniversary since NATO establishment

2005 - President Traian Basescu attends GUUAM summit's works in Chisinau, Moldova, at heads of state level

2010 - Alina Dumitru wins a gold medal at 48 kg category at the European Judo Championships in Vienna.