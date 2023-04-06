 
     
April 6 in history

1874 - Commission for public monuments established in Bucharest, to classify and preserve Romania's monuments

1877 - General mobilization decree is published, drafting 100,000 people in army, militias, border and auxiliary troops; Romanian forces deployed on defensive positions along the Danube

1901 - Birth of composer Paul Jelescu (d. 22 April 1989)

1913 - Academy of High Commercial and Industrial Studies founded by Royal Decree; it was Romania's first institution of higher education in economics (currently the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies)

1919 - Romania and Czechoslovakia establish diplomatic relations

1930 - Birth of critic, literary historian, writer and translator Alexandru George (d. 28 September 2012)

1941 - Birth of panpipe player, conductor and composer Gheorghe Zamfir

1945 - Birth of soloist Cornel Constantiniu

1954 - A lawsuit filed against Lucretiu Patrascanu commences. He is sentenced to death

1968 - Steaua Bucharest wins men's handball European Champions Cup in Frankfurt

1984 - Death of poet Virgil Carianopol (b. 29 March 1908)

2002 - Scenarist and writer Petru Dumitriu, author of 'Family Chronicle', honorary member of the Romanian Academy, dies in Metz, France (b. 8 May 1924)

2018 - Death of historian Serban Papacostea, considered one of the greatest historiographers in Romania (b. 25 June 1928).AGERPRES

