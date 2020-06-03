April's seasonally adjusted unemployment picks up to 4.8 pct

Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate advanced to 4.8 percent this April, the same as in the second half of 2017 and 0.2 percent up from the previous month, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Wednesday.

The estimated number of unemployed (aged 15-74) in April 2020 was 432,000, up from 414,000 registered in March 2020, as well as from the same month of the previous year (355,000).

The male unemployment rate was by 1.5 percentage points higher than that of female unemployment, 5.4 percent to 3.9 percent, the release said.

April's estimated adult unemployment rate (ages 25-74) was 3.8 percent (4.5 percent for men and 3 percent for women). The unemployed aged 25-74 accounted for 74.9 percent of the total number of unemployed estimated for April 2020.