Arad authorities receive 63 school enrollment applications for Ukrainian child refugees

As many as 63 school enrollment applications for Ukrainian child refugees were submitted on Friday to the Arad County School Inspectorate (ISJ); the prospective students will be integrated into classes as of next week and will receive communication assistance from the students of the two local universities.

"At the beginning of next week we will assign the children to various schools in Arad and Ineu, closest to where they live. They will be integrated into existing classes. The two universities in Arad support us with volunteer students who are capable of communicating with these child refugees and help them integrate. Ukrainian children will participate in both curricular and extracurricular activities," Arad ISJ head Marius Gondor told AGERPRES.

He said that classrooms will be fitted out with internet-connected equipment for Ukrainian students to access the platforms provided by the Ukrainian Education Ministry, Agerpres.ro informs.

Just 8 of the 63 children are kindergartners, the rest are in all educational stages up to the 12th grade.