Arrears of consolidated general budget, down 14.5pct at end-Nov 2019

The arrears of the consolidated general budget decreased by 14.5pct in the first 11 months of 2019, from 192.62 million lei in December 2018 to 164.67 million lei in November 2019, according to the data posted on the website of the Ministry of Public Finance.

Arrears of over 90 days decreased by 33.5pct in the first 11 months, from 73.1 million lei in December 2018, to 48.6 million lei in November 2019. Those over 120 days decreased from 76.2 million lei in December 2019 to 48.6 million lei in November 2019, and those of over 360 days increased to 60.2 million lei, from 43.4 million lei.

In November, compared to the previous month, when arrears totaled 169.32 million lei, these increased by 2.75pct. Arrears of more than 90 days registered an increase of 7.6pct.

In the local budgets, for the first 11 months of the year, arrears decreased by 21pct, from 171.3 million lei, in December 2018, to 135.51 million lei in November 2019. Compared to the previous month, the arrears were reduced by 3.45pct.