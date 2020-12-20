Artistic Gymnastics: Larisa Iordache, silver medal in vault event, at 2020 European Championships in Mersin

Romanian gymnast Larisa Iordache won the silver medal in the vault event at the 2020 European Championships in Women's Artistic Gymnastics, in Mersin, Turkey, on Sunday.

Iordache had vaults scored 14.200 and 13.550, her average score being 13.875.

Zsofia Kovacs (Hungary) won the gold medal, with 14.050, after 14.350 in the first vault and 13.750 in the second.The bronze medal went to the Ukrainian Anastasia Motak, with 13.850 (14.250 in the first vault, 13.450 in the second).Romanian Ioana Stanciulescu ranked fifth, with 13.575 (14.150, respectively 13.000).Larisa Iordache had the third average score in qualifying competition. She will also compete in the other three finals, in the uneven bars event (second score in qualifying competition), beam (first score) and floor (first score).For Larisa Iordache it is the second silver medal won in Mersin, after the one with the team.