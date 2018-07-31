As many as 107 social canteens authorised countrywide

The number of the social canteens authorised on 30 July 2018 parked at 107, half of which privately-owned, according to data released by the Ministry of Labour and Social Justice (MMJS).

Out of the total number, 49 were public, the rest of 58 being privately-owned.The largest number of social canteens is recorded in Bucharest, 11 units (2 public), Timis County, 9 units (2 public), Botosani County, 7 (2 public), and Hunedoara County, 7 (5 public).The counties of Bacau, Calarasi, Dolj, Harghita, Ilfov and Vaslui had no social canteens licensed, while there was only one social canteen in each of the counties of Alba, Arad, Arges, Dambovita, Giurgiu, Gorj, Ialomita, Mehedinti, Olt, Sibiu, Suceava, Tulcea, Teleorman and Vrancea.