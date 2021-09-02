As many as 10,849 people given the Covid jab in past 24 hours

As many as 10,849 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Thursday.

As many as 7,793 people were given the priming shot and 3,056 received the booster shot.

According to CNCAV, 9,793,157 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 5,266,586 persons of whom 5,150,457 received the complete vaccination scheme.Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, seven persons experienced whole-body side effects.As many as 17,019 side effect occurrences to Covid vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 1,810 local and 15,209 systemic side effects.