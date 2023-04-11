As many as 83,398 people enter Romania on April 10

As many as 83,398 people, including 7,310 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Monday, April 10, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Thursday.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Monday nearly 194,500 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 50,200 means of transport.

The border police detected 31 illegal acts (17 crimes and 14 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

Assets of a value of more than RON 100,000 were impounded.

Ten foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.

Also on Monday, 28 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.