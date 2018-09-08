ASF: Mandatory private pension funds stockpile assets worth almost 45 billion lei, up 20pct, in July

The mandatory private pension funds had stockpiled assets worth 44.64 billion lei, on 31 July 2018, up 20 pct as compared to the same month of the previous year, according to data from the Financial Supervision Authority (ASF).

The state securities hold the largest share in the assets, of 27.13 billion lei, 60.78 pct respectively. Shares rank second, with 8.11 billion lei (18.17 pct). Bank deposits ranked third in this respect, with 4.71 billion lei, or 10.56 pct of the total assets.According to the ASF data, the value of the total pension fund assets from Pillar II was 44.64 billion lei, on 31 July 2018, and the net asset value was 44.62 billion lei.The mandatory private pension funds had 7,091 million participants. According to the ASF data, contributions to 7.02 million participants have been wired since the start of the collection. In May 2018, contributions were wired for 4,086 million participants and no contributions were paid for 3.05 million.The following pension funds are active on Pillar II: Metropolitan Life Pensions, Wings, AZT Your Future, BCR, BRD, NN and Vital.